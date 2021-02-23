Proposed bill aims to end ban on sale of alcohol on certain holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill that would remove the ban on the sale of alcohol on certain holidays.

The newly introduced bill was filed by State Representative Glen Casada.

According to HB 0371, the legislation would remove “the prohibition on retail sales of alcoholic beverages and wine on Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter.”

The bill was introduced on January 21. If approved, the act would take effect upon becoming a law.

