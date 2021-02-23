Advertisement

Proposed bill aims to end ban on sale of alcohol on certain holidays

The newly introduced bill was filed by State Representative Glen Casada.
The newly introduced bill was filed by State Representative Glen Casada.(WTVY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill that would remove the ban on the sale of alcohol on certain holidays.

The newly introduced bill was filed by State Representative Glen Casada.

According to HB 0371, the legislation would remove “the prohibition on retail sales of alcoholic beverages and wine on Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter.”

The bill was introduced on January 21. If approved, the act would take effect upon becoming a law.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
Nearly 2,000 without power in Sevier County

Latest News

The GOP-dominant chamber easily passed the measure on a 27-5 vote, with only Democratic...
Governor could require in-person learning under new GOP bill
According to MPD, 30-year-old Clinton Arnold was reported missing on February 16
Morristown police searching for missing 30-year-old man last seen in January.
A Tennessee man was killed and another person was badly injured when a small airplane crashed...
Tennessee man dies in Alabama plane crash, one person hurt
Donnie Russell Rowe (L) and Ricky Dubose (R) /
Death penalty trial delayed in Georgia prison guard killings