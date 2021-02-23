Advertisement

Shailene Woodley confirms that she and Aaron Rodgers are engaged

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers(Associated Press)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 23, 2021
(CNN) -Shailene Woodley has confirmed that she and football star Aaron Rodgers are indeed engaged.

The actress addressed the news during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

“Yes, we are engaged,” Woodley said. “We are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

Woodley also said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic she has yet to see her fiance play quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all of the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I’ve yet to go to a football game. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports; it was never really on my radar.”

Rodgers recently confirmed he was engaged during a press conference but did not reveal it was to Woodley.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time,” Rodgers said earlier this month after being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. “2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans or no fans the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”

