‘Souper Bowl’ event raises nearly $10,000 for Sevier County Food Ministries

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A ‘Souper Bowl’ event in Sevier County earlier this month has led to a large donation to help feed people in need.

And when we say soup, yes, we are talking about the food.

Citizens National Bank and The Old Mill teamed up to sell bowls of soup the week of the Super Bowl. Those $10 donations for a bowl of soup all went to Sevier County Food Ministries. That resulted in nearly $10,000 dollars to help feed people in Sevier County.

It was an idea to help the community during the continued coronavirus pandemic and with a matching donation from CNB you got a nice donation for the food ministry.

“I guess when you’re doing it, you’re not really thinking about how much you raise, but how much soup you’re doing. But I was shocked and we were very grateful. CNB matched dollar what we made including donations,” said Noah Smith with The Old Mill.

The food ministry says that without the continued support of businesses like the old mill and citizen national bank they wouldn’t be able to support the neighbors in need. You can donate to the food ministry by going here.

