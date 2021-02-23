Spring temps to spring rain: two First Alerts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re approaching the warmest weather in more than three months! Still, enjoy it now, because soggy changes are on the way. There’s a First Alert Sunday and again on Tuesday.

All in all, almost everyone in the local area is looking at 2-4″ of rain, with some closer tp 5″!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Well, nothing big for now, to put it ‘mildly.’ If you’re grilling, chilling, playing cornhole, whatever it may be, we’re very comfortable and well above average for temps Tuesday evening.

Temps are closer to 40 degrees early Wednesday, so a lighter jacket should do the trick at the bus stop. By Wednesday afternoon, we’re talking shorts - gasp - yes, shorts! It should be the warmest day since the end of November. There are a couple of sprinkles along the Tennessee and Kentucky border late Wednesday night but most stay dry.

The winds also crank up, from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph. We’ll have spotty showers leftover early Thursday, but right back to sunshine. This weak front does put our high on Thursday back to around 58 degrees, with a cool breeze out of the North.

Rain chances and total rainfall potential creep up each day starting Friday. We’re looking at on and off rain Friday, and near a half an inch total rainfall. Rain showers are a little more scattered, but still near a half an inch in spots on Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain is about to get a lot more heavy, and will have a greater impact for drivers and riverside. The ‘stationary’ boundary allows shower after shower to move into our region, with little to stop it from Sunday through Tuesday.

That’s our next WVLT First Alert, as we watch the potential for a couple inches of rainfall to move through our area. The soggy pattern leading up to it, just makes the risk for runoff issues greater as well. As of now, the rainfall starts winding down on Tuesday, but the ground will still be saturated.

At least the pattern ‘snaps’ next Tuesday night!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Rainy days build up to flooding risks. (WVLT)

