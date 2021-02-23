Advertisement

States to get 14.5 million doses of vaccine this week

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — States will receive about 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, marking a nearly 70% increase in distribution of doses over the last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations -- and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week.

The number of doses states will receive will increase from the 8.6 million a week they received during Biden’s first week in office. Last week, the White House announced that states would receive 13.5 million doses of the vaccine.

The White House announced last week that it’s in the process of doubling to 2 million the number of doses sent directly to pharmacies. Psaki also noted White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told governors on Tuesday that pharmacies will see an increase in allocation by about 100,000 doses this week.

President Joe Biden has said that every American who wants a vaccination can get one by the end of July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Sevier County Electric System did not give an estimated time for power to be restored.
Nearly 2,000 without power in Sevier County

Latest News

Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, appeared by video conference for an...
Judge says wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ to stay in jail
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
“States will now receive 14.5 million doses this week, up from 8.6 million doses per week when...
White House COVID briefing: States to get 14.5 million doses
In this image made from video, cars drive through the used vehicle lot at a LaFontaine auto...
New or used? Either way, price hikes squeeze US auto buyers