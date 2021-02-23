Tenn. bill introduced to allow officers to carry guns into prohibited locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill proposed by Tennessee lawmakers would allow law enforcement officers to carry guns in areas that are currently prohibited.

HB 0477 was filed by Representative Mark White on Feb. 3.

The newly introduced bill would allow officers to carry guns in certain locations that are not currently allowed regardless of whether the officer is on or off duty.

The bill specifically lists parks and other similar places as locations where firearms would be allowed.

The bill would take effect upon becoming a law.

