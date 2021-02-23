Tennessee firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee firefighters helped rescue a dog in distress Monday morning.
The Shelby County Fire Department said they got a call from a family whose dog had fallen into a frozen pond.
According to the fire department, the 2-year-old great dane fell through the ice on a nearby pond and became trapped. Family members said they weren’t able to reach the dog so they called 911.
Firefighters smashed through the ice with a sledgehammer and used a paddleboat to reach the dog.
The dog was taken to a local vet where she is doing well, according to the fire department.
