Tennessee firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee firefighters helped rescue a dog in distress Monday morning.

The Shelby County Fire Department said they got a call from a family whose dog had fallen into a frozen pond.

According to the fire department, the 2-year-old great dane fell through the ice on a nearby pond and became trapped. Family members said they weren’t able to reach the dog so they called 911.

Firefighters smashed through the ice with a sledgehammer and used a paddleboat to reach the dog.

The dog was taken to a local vet where she is doing well, according to the fire department.

