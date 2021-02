KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Monroe County.

According to THP, officials are investigating a crash on US 411 near Mountain View Drive.

“Please avoid this area at this time,” said THP in a Tweet.

THP is on scene investigating a crash on US 411 near Mountain View Drive in Monroe County. Please avoid this area at this time. pic.twitter.com/HuaJPkS7x7 — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) February 23, 2021

