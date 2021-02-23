Advertisement

Tennessee man dies in Alabama plane crash, one person hurt

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — A Tennessee man was killed and another person was badly injured when a small airplane crashed in north Alabama, authorities said.

John T. Sigman Sr., 70, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, died when a single-engine plane went down near Cullman Regional Airport on Saturday evening, said Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. A Cullman man who was identified as the only passenger in the aircraft was seriously injured.

Kilpatrick said Sigman had come to Alabama to consider purchasing the airplane that crashed, The Cullman Times reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Piper PA-32 went down in the woods and caught fire. Federal investigators will try to determine the cause of the crash.

