Tennessee to change nursing home visitation guidelines

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Tuesday that the department will change visitation guidelines to nursing homes this week.
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Tuesday that the department will change visitation guidelines to nursing homes and long-term care facilities this week.

The new guidance will go into effect February 28.

“Essentially, because most of our nursing homes are completely finished with vaccinations … after that vaccination is complete, we will no longer be restricting any visitation at nursing homes. They will only be under the restrictions of their governing body,” she said.

More information on the move will be provided later in the week, she added.

