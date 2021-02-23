Advertisement

Tennessee Uber driver accused of inappropriately touching passenger

According to police, the victim said Winston Yates, 32, touched her in an inappropriate way...
According to police, the victim said Winston Yates, 32, touched her in an inappropriate way while she was entering the vehicle.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Uber driver in Memphis is facing sexual battery charges after a fondling incident.

According to police, the victim said Winston Yates, 32, touched her in an inappropriate way while she was entering the vehicle.

On Feb. 13, the victim said she started strapping her 6-month-old child into the vehicle and Yates came behind her and inappropriately touched her from behind without her consent. The suspect then allegedly placed his hand on her buttocks, according to MPD.

The victim said, after the incident, she gathered her belongings and went back into her home.

Yates was charged with sexual battery.

