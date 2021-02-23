Advertisement

Tiger Woods transported to hospital following roll-over collision

Masters champion Tiger Woods watches a stroke on the No. 15 fairway during Practice Round 2 for...
Masters champion Tiger Woods watches a stroke on the No. 15 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020.(Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WVLT) -According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, Tiger Woods was injured in a roll-over collision Tuesday morning.

LASD said, officers responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes Tuesday, Feb. 23 around 7:12 a.m PST.

Officials said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed. The vehicle has sustained major damage.

The driver was identified as PGA golfer, Tiger Woods. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics and transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by LASD Lomita Station.

