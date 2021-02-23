Advertisement

University of Tennessee identifies ninth COVID-19 cluster of the semester

The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee identified a new COVID-19 cluster, marking the ninth cluster since the start of the spring semester.

According to university officials, the cluster located in the Phi Mu sorority house was identified on Feb. 19. The cluster includes one confirmed case and 26 close contacts.

The cluster at the Phu Mu house is one of seven clusters identified in sorority houses this semester.

Over the last week, clusters were also identified at the Kappa Kappa Gamma house, Alpha Delta Pi house, Delta Gamma house and Phi Mu.

UT officials said Greek housing is more susceptible to COVID-19 clusters due to the living arrangements with many shared spaces.

University spokesperson Owen Driskill said students responded quickly to contact tracing.

There are currently 71 active COVID-19 cases and 351 individuals in quarantine or isolation at UT.

