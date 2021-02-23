UT to host public COVID-19 vaccination clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee will host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible recipients to receive their first vaccine dose.

The clinic will take place Friday, February 26 for Knox County people in the risk-based phase or age-based phase for Knox County. Currently, in Knox County people in phases 1a1, 1a2, or 1b or those age 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Individuals looking to be vaccinated must first schedule an appointment online. The online signup page includes the required consent form and additional information. Participants are asked to complete the consent form in advance of their appointment.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses so officials advise individuals registering to make sure they are available for both Online signups will be for both the first and second vaccination appointment. The signup will include both dates.

