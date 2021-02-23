You have up to six weeks to get second vaccine shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey reassured Tennesseans Tuesday in a conference about vaccination wait periods between doses.

Piercey told media that, once you get your first vaccination dose, you have up to six weeks to get your second.

“When you get that date written on the card when you get your first dose, that is the earliest you can get it. You do not have to have it on that day or even a day or two plus or minus … even a week’s delay in weather is not going to put anybody out of range,” she said.

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (KBTX)

To find out when you qualify for the vaccine go here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.