Advertisement

Young Williams Animal Center surprises family with free surgery for pet to be spayed or neutered

Young Williams Animal Clinic's Spay Shuttle parked in the parking lot outside of the Jacob...
Young Williams Animal Clinic's Spay Shuttle parked in the parking lot outside of the Jacob building in Chilhowee Park.(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young Williams Animal Center surprised a family with free surgery for the 100,000th pet to be spayed or neutered by the shelter.

The next 100 pet owners who had scheduled a spay or neuter surgery will also not have to pay for their procedure as part of the celebration of the milestone.

The celebration coincides with World Spay Day which is February 24.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment for a spay or neuter procedure can learn more about how to do so on the Young Williams Animal Center website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school

Latest News

Babalu Tacos and Tapas
Babalu opening this week
Lady Vols kneel in Thompson-Boling Arena
Don’t let college athletes kneel, Tennessee Senators urge state schools
Don’t let college athletes kneel, Tennessee Senators urge state schools
According to police, the victim said Winston Yates, 32, touched her in an inappropriate way...
Tennessee Uber driver accused of inappropriately touching passenger