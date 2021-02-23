Young Williams Animal Center surprises family with free surgery for pet to be spayed or neutered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young Williams Animal Center surprised a family with free surgery for the 100,000th pet to be spayed or neutered by the shelter.

The next 100 pet owners who had scheduled a spay or neuter surgery will also not have to pay for their procedure as part of the celebration of the milestone.

The celebration coincides with World Spay Day which is February 24.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment for a spay or neuter procedure can learn more about how to do so on the Young Williams Animal Center website.

