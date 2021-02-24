Anderson Co. Schools transition to virtual learning Friday to allow staff to be vaccinated

Advertisement

Published: Feb. 24, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Anderson County Schools announced students will meet virtually Friday, February 26.

According to officials, school buildings will be closed to students on Friday. Teachers and staff will work in the building, as usual, that day.

Students will receive instructions in their classes on Thursday on what assignments they will need to complete during their virtual day.

The school said the reason for the transition is to allow all teachers and staff that want to be vaccinated the chance to receive their first dose.

All classes will return to normal on Monday, March 1.

