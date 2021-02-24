Bill introduced to allow college athlete endorsement deals, increase medical coverage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A new federal bill has been introduced that would create protections and opportunities for college athletes while still defined as students.

ESPN reported, Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) introduced the bill to legislation on Wednesday that would allow athletes to sign endorsement deals in the future with restrictions on what types of deals they could enter.

The bill, if passed, would increase medical coverage that many athletic departments have to provide for their athletes and establish rules that would allow players to transfer to new schools and enter professional drafts without losing eligibility.

“It is vital to establish a consistent national standard for universities and student-athletes,” Moran told ESPN on Wednesday. “This bill strikes an appropriate balance as we work to empower amateur athletes while maintaining the integrity of college sports that we all know and love.”

If the bill is passed, ESPN reported, athletes would be able to hire representation and sign endorsement deals. The athletes would not be allowed to endorse products during or immediately before and after team events.

According to ESPN, schools, conferences and associations such as the NCAA would also be allowed to prohibit athletes from signing endorsement deals that go against an organization’s student code of conduct. Athletes would be required to report all endorsement contracts to their school within a week of signing them, and recruits would need to provide their future school with copies of any endorsement deals that they signed before starting college.

The bill would also require athletic departments that make at least $20 million annually to cover out-of-pocket or deductible medical expenses for sports-related injuries up to two years after an athlete finishes his or her college career. Schools that make at least $50 million annually would have to cover those same costs for four years after an athlete’s career and pay for the cost of a second opinion if the athlete wants a non-team doctor to assess a sports-related injury.

ESPN reported athletes would be allowed to transfer to a new school at least one time without penalty as long as they don’t transfer during their sport’s season or in the 60 days leading up to the start of the season. Athletes could also return to school after entering a professional draft as long as they don’t sign with a pro team.

ESPN reported, the bill calls for the creation of a government nonprofit corporation, the Amateur Intercollegiate Athletics Corporation (AIAC), that would help create and enforce rules and settle disputes.

