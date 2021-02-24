Board of health extends Knox Co. bar curfew to midnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m.

The board met to discuss COVID-19 regulations in Knox County.

Dr. Martha Buchanan started the meeting by updating the board on the COVID-19 benchmarks for the county. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,367 active COVID-19 cases, 54 current hospitalizations and 530 deaths in the county related to the virus.

Buchanan noted that the hospitalizations benchmark for the county is green for the first time since July 2020 and the new case benchmark was green for the first time since October. She also highlighted that here have been an average of 1.9 deaths per day this month compared to the 4 deaths per day the county experience just last month.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs reminded people watching that the county still has more demand for the vaccine than supply. He noted that the county receives around 8,000 vaccines per week and that there are roughly 90,000 people in the 65 and older age group in the county who are apart of the first phase of people eligible for the vaccine.

Next Dr. Shamiyeh shared his hospital data for the past several weeks. He reiterated the data shared by Dr. Buchanan and added good news surrounding flu cases.

“We have seen almost no influenza cases in the hospitals,” said Shamiyeh.

Lisa Wagner added that COVID-19 cases in Knox County Schools were less than 100 this week.

“We are very happy about that,” said Wagner.

The board then moved on to a discussion on whether they should return to in-person meetings.

The board voted unanimously to start meeting once a month instead of once a week. The next meeting will be held March 17.

Next, Dr. Patrick Obrien brought up the fact that many community members have concerns about when the mask mandate will end. Dr. Buchanan chimed in saying the mask mandate will be one of the last COVID-19 regulations that the board will do away with.

“Mask wearing is one tool in our toolbox right now that we know works. People want masks to go away, I get it but we don’t want cases to go back up and you can’t have both,” Buchanan said.

Next on the agenda was the bar and restaurant curfew. Dr. Obrien raised a motion to substitute the bar curfew with a new curfew that will be at midnight instead of 11 p.m. Obrien noted that Hamilton and Shelby counties don’t have a curfew at all and Knox County has lower numbers than them.

The board voted to extend the curfew in a 9-1 vote with Dr. Drake saying ‘no’.

The new 12 a.m. curfew will go into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m., meaning bars will have the option to stay open an extra hour Friday night.

Next the board voted to extend social gathering limitations.

Dr. Shamiyeh said his concern is that doing away with the gathering limit will send the wrong message with so many people unvaccinated in the county. He said he would like to see the case count below 10 percent to make this change.

The board voted to continue the social gathering limit until March 18 in a 9-1 vote with Mayor Jacobs saying ‘no’.

The board concluded its meeting around 6:30 and will meet again on March 17.

