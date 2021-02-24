Advertisement

Deaths of family of 4 in West Tennessee under investigation

Investigators said there was no prior history of violence or law enforcement calls to the residence.
Investigators said there was no prior history of violence or law enforcement calls to the residence.(Laura Bowen)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a family of four whose bodies were found in a house in West Tennessee.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that limited details were available about the Feb. 18 deaths. However, evidence shows a family member killed three other relatives in the home, and then killed himself or herself, sheriff’s office spokesman Ray Garcia said in a news release.

The medical examiner in neighboring Shelby County will perform autopsies. Two of the dead are juveniles in their teens. The other two were both adults, the sheriff’s office said. All four had gunshot wounds.

Investigators said there was no prior history of violence or law enforcement calls to the residence.

