East Knoxville man looking to help youth by hosting fishing tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hearing the rippling waters and waiting to reel in a big one is a way Kenneth Jenkins likes to escape.

“It makes me relax, it clears my mind,” shared Jenkins.

The CEO of Master Your Natural Ability Reaching Kingship (MYNARK) Tribe Inc. hopes to share that serenity with the young people of East Knoxville.

“I grew up in that community. I love that community. I have kids that have graduated from Austin East, I have kids that are in Austin East right now. With every child killing, I feel as though it could’ve been mine. It always hurts me. So I want to do something about it,” says Jenkins.

The community is hurting after three teens were shot and killed in a matter of weeks. All three victims were students at Austin East High School.

To help the children in the community, he’s starting an annual fishing tournament called the ‘Super Fish Bowl’ introducing the youth to the hobby of fish.

To make it all happen, he’s asking for help from the community to donate fishing rods, equipment and their time volunteering to monitor children while they are fishing.

The tournament takes place April 3 at Big Ridge Park.

