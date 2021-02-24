Advertisement

East Knoxville man looking to help youth by hosting fishing tournament

MYNARK Tribe Inc. is hosting a tournament to inspire the youth to pick up the hobby of fishing
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hearing the rippling waters and waiting to reel in a big one is a way Kenneth Jenkins likes to escape.

“It makes me relax, it clears my mind,” shared Jenkins.

The CEO of Master Your Natural Ability Reaching Kingship (MYNARK) Tribe Inc. hopes to share that serenity with the young people of East Knoxville.

“I grew up in that community. I love that community. I have kids that have graduated from Austin East, I have kids that are in Austin East right now. With every child killing, I feel as though it could’ve been mine. It always hurts me. So I want to do something about it,” says Jenkins.

The community is hurting after three teens were shot and killed in a matter of weeks. All three victims were students at Austin East High School.

To help the children in the community, he’s starting an annual fishing tournament called the ‘Super Fish Bowl’ introducing the youth to the hobby of fish.

To make it all happen, he’s asking for help from the community to donate fishing rods, equipment and their time volunteering to monitor children while they are fishing.

The tournament takes place April 3 at Big Ridge Park.

For more information on the fishing tournament click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search

Latest News

(Source: WVLT)
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating crash on Clinton Hwy near West Emory Road
Spring temps and soon - spring rain
Spring temps to spring rain: two First Alerts
moms fighting against gun violence
Mourning mothers fight against gun bill that could end required permit to carry
Sleep
Night owls may be twice as likely as early risers to underperform at work, study suggests