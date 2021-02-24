Advertisement

East Knoxville medical clinic moved to tent after building deemed ‘unfit’

East Knox Free medical Clinic operates out of Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every Monday from noon until 6:00 p.m. the East Knox Free Medical Clinic runs out of Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church.

The clinic helps provide folks in East Knoxville a place to get the medical help that is at no cost to them.

The offerings range from needed, physician-prescribed medicine, to small procedures, and the occasionally needed walker.

While providing care, Dr. Janet Purkey, who volunteers at the clinic, saw a sign on the door of the church that read ‘unfit for human habitation.’

Dr. Purkey says she is hopeful that the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church and the City of Knoxville will work together to fix what needs to be repaired.

”I think we’re going to be allowed to spend a little bit of time running in and out, one or two people, and then yes, we would be working outside from a tent set up which is pretty fabulous. Our Knoxville University students are all excited about, you know just doing it a little different for a little while. It will work,” said Dr. Purkey.

In the meantime, Dr. Purkey and the rest of her team will use a tent set up in the church’s parking lot, while hopefully being able to send a few volunteers into the church to serve the need.

