East Tenn. consignment store selling thousands of children’s clothing, toys, furniture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking to freshen up your children’s wardrobes the Picky Chick consignment sale starts Thursday, February 25, at the Knoxville Expo Center.

More than 45,000 items are up for sale this year. It includes new and gently-used clothing, shoes, toys, furniture and gear for infants up to teens. Since the items are gently used they’re offered at a discounted price.

“It’s not only a good money saver but a time saver,” said Shelly Wilson, a volunteer, “I’ve been doing consignment for 9-10 years now and I don’t have to shop much at all. I get everything my kids need here,” she said.

The event is at the Knoxville Expo Center:

Thursday, Feb. 25 – 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 – 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 27 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.**1/2 off many items on Saturday*

