Fatality confirmed at East Tennessee mine

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A death has been confirmed at an East Tennessee mine Tuesday.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, a person has died at Nyrstar Tennessee Mines in Strawberry Plains.

MSHA said the incident has been classified as a powered haulage working with Zinc material.

According to the Tennessee Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development, Nyrstar managers notified the state’s Mine Safety Unit director Tuesday morning of the incident.

The incident is under investigation by MSHA.

Nyrstar Mine located in Strawberry Plains, Tenn.
Nyrstar Mine in Strawberry Plains, Tenn.
