Fulton community mourns passing of dear friend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Making a difference in one’s community is an honorable thing. It’s also something Mark Stallsworth made his passion, ”He never really asked for anything for himself, but for the community, he was there for everybody,” said close friend and Fulton High School head football coach Rob Black.

Whether it be helping out at the high school level or making sure the munchkins who were just starting out had what they needed to be involved said Black, “He was different, if there was a kid with the Knoxville falcons community that needed shoes he would go get them, if a kid needed a ride to and from games he would take care of that.”

Those who knew him best, like coach Black, knew he loved the kids whether it be those baby Falcons or the high school kids who play on Friday night at the stadium. Coach Black added, ”He really loved the athletes here at Fulton and loved watching those athletes grow up , he would take kids that were ten years old playing for our youth organization and follow them all the way up to here.”

Mark was the man who would help the Falcon community fly through the good times and the bad. Regarding that coach Black said, ”Really that’s the truth. He just he didn’t care where you came from or whatever he was there for you especially in this community.”

Dear friend Robert Stokes said in a Facebook post, “I will miss you Mark you Loved every person that ever came into your life no matter what baggage they may have carried no what skin color they were.” Certainly an example for all of us to follow.

