GSMNP plans 428 acre prescribed burn at Cades Cove for Monday

Cades Cove Loop Road will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures may occur to ensure public safety during burn operations.(GSMNP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone fire management staff plan to burn 428 acres of fields in Cades Cove.

The prescribed burn will take place on Thursday, February 25. The burn area includes the 90-acre Rowans Branch unit along Sparks Lane and the 338-acre Primitive Baptist Church unit along Hyatt Lane.

The Primitive Baptist Church, Primitive Baptist Church road, and Hyatt Lane will be closed during burn operations to all motorists and pedestrians.

Cades Cove Loop Road will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures may occur to ensure public safety during burn operations.

Park officials said visitors should expect to see fire activity and smoke during the prescribed burn operations.

Drivers in the area are asked to reduce speed in work zones, but refrain from stopping in the roadways. If smoke is present, drivers should roll up windows and turn on headlights.

Over the last 20 years, park managers have conducted these burns during the spring and fall under specific prescription parameters to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats, and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove.

