Human remains discovered inside burned vehicle in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said human remains were discovered in a burned vehicle on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a complaint of a burned vehicle located in the Repass Road area of the Mooresburg community.

The burned Chevrolet Avalanche was discovered in a secluded area that was not visible from the roadway.

Officials said while investigating the vehicle they discovered the remains of a human body inside.

Detectives responded to the scene along with arson investigators and special agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. Due to the damaged condition of the vehicle, Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted in the identification of the vehicle.

The victim’s body was sent to the East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology for autopsy and identification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case or the identity of the victim is urged to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 423 272-4848 or Central Dispatch at 423 272-7121.

