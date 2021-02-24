Karns Fire Department contains two-acre wildland fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A two-acre wildland fire has been contained, according to the Karns Fire Department.

According to Karns fire officials, crews were dispatched to a wildland fire Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered around 2 acres were involved in flames.

Officials said, due to increased winds, the fire spread quickly causing multiple crews to help in the assistance.

The fire is under control as crews continue with containment. No damage has been reported to structures.

The Tennessee Dept. of Forestry assisted with Karns Fire Department to contain the fire with tracked dozers.

