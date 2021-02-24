Advertisement

Knoxville 6-year-old delivers more than 1,000 cookies to first responders

A Knoxville boy is going out of his way to help our first responders.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A little bit of kindness can go a long way, especially for men and women in uniform. After a difficult call and response, EMTs like Shane Tullock and Darerk Shetterly say you can get stuck in your head.

“There’s a lot of playing it back in your mind- what you did right? What you did wrong? What you could have done better,” said Tullock.

Someone’s coming to their rescue—6-year-old Neyland Lawson and his mom Tiffaney visited first responders with homemade cookies. The cookies are free and have a “Dino-mite” twist.

“The dinosaur footprint from one of the dinosaur toys and we fill it up with icing,” said Neyland.

Those printed cookies make an “impact” on the lives of the crew members at AMR.

“Actually, today I got a tear in my eye because you can see his passion,” said Tullock.

“I see him landing in the emergency services, whether it’s fire, law enforcement EMS, he will go a long way,” said Shetterly.

He gets a little help from mom, but he does most of the baking, picking out supplies, and raising money.

“He’s also learning to always be a giver and always give back to those who help us,” said Tiffaney.

He has given out more than a thousand cookies to EMS crews, fire departments, sheriff’s offices, and hospitals.

He got to fire up the siren before he left with something he can hold onto. It was a challenge coin given to him by director Daryl Warren.

“When somebody goes above and beyond in the community we give them what’s called a challenge coin. For what you did coming out today and sharing a little bit of happiness with our folks, we wanted to give back to you. I have this challenge coin for you, sir,” said Warren.

His mom Tiffaney says they are collecting donations to keep baking, but she also wants to encourage people to make their own sweet treats and drop them off on their own.

If you are interested in donating, her Venmo is @Tiffaney-Lawson, her CashApp: $TiffaneyLawson, and her PayPal is tiffaneylogan13@gmail.com.

