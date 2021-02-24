Knoxville City Council unanimously approves total of $2.2 million towards combating crime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the death of three Austin East students, Mayor Kincannon said she was going to propose a $1 million budget amendment towards violence prevention programs in East Knoxville. On Tuesday night’s three-hour city council meeting, that proposal passed unanimously.

Chief Eve Thomas with KPD says the money will go towards new security cameras, trainings, and technology updates that are desperately needed. The money will be used over a three-year period.

Another $1.2 million grant was passed that will come from federal funding. This money will be used over a five-year period and will go towards combating and preventing crimes against children.

Chief Thomas says that money will be used specifically for technology and software upgrades and improvements so the department can better monitor and track crime patterns and criminals.

