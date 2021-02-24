Advertisement

Knoxville City Council unanimously approves total of $2.2 million towards combating crime

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the death of three Austin East students, Mayor Kincannon said she was going to propose a $1 million budget amendment towards violence prevention programs in East Knoxville. On Tuesday night’s three-hour city council meeting, that proposal passed unanimously.

Chief Eve Thomas with KPD says the money will go towards new security cameras, trainings, and technology updates that are desperately needed. The money will be used over a three-year period.

Another $1.2 million grant was passed that will come from federal funding. This money will be used over a five-year period and will go towards combating and preventing crimes against children.

Chief Thomas says that money will be used specifically for technology and software upgrades and improvements so the department can better monitor and track crime patterns and criminals.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the couple’s arrest.
NC couple wanted for murder could be in Smoky Mountains, officials say

Latest News

#16 Vols dominate Golden Lions in home opener
2021 UT home opener vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tennessee Baseball
Honoring long time pillar of the Fulton community
Fulton community mourns passing of dear friend
(Source: WVLT)
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating crash on Clinton Hwy near West Emory Road