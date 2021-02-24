Advertisement

Knoxville man accused of burglarizing cars, stealing guns

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department confirmed a man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing vehicles and stealing guns.

According to KPD, officers arranged a gun sale with Jesse Ivey, 24, for a handgun, officials knew to have been stolen during a car burglary.

Police said Ivey also had an outstanding warrant in Blount County.

When Ivey arrived at the Dollar Tree on Chapman Highway for the gun sale, he was detained and officers recovered the handgun in the front passenger floorboard. The gun was reported stolen in a car burglary in Sevier County, police said.

According to reports, officers also found a gun that was recently stolen in a Knox County car burglary and a purse believed to have been stolen in a Sevier County car burglary.

Authorities said Ivey has at least three prior convictions for auto burglaries in 2015 and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Ivey was arrested and charged with auto burglary and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

