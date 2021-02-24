Knoxville students learn newspaper writing 101
Some third graders from South Knoxville got to take a look behind the presses this week thanks to a virtual field trip.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some third graders from South Knoxville got to take a look behind the presses this week thanks to a virtual field trip.
Students from South Knoxville Elementary got to learn about newspaper writing the printing press and Knoxville’s first newspaper this week thanks to the Blount Mansion.
Blount Mansion has offered virtual field trips for students, like the one WVLT News covered last week where students learned how to make butter.
The students, like India Matthews, were able to write their own articles for the South Knox Gazette.
And this one written by Joseph Jordan.
How about this one from Sawyer Howard, who learned just how hard it was to make a newspaper.
Then there’s Briar Smith, who wrote about William Blount.
You can learn more about Blount Mansion’s field trip program here.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.