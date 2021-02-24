Knoxville students learn newspaper writing 101

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some third graders from South Knoxville got to take a look behind the presses this week thanks to a virtual field trip.

Students from South Knoxville Elementary got to learn about newspaper writing the printing press and Knoxville’s first newspaper this week thanks to the Blount Mansion.

Blount Mansion has offered virtual field trips for students, like the one WVLT News covered last week where students learned how to make butter.

.@SoKnoBears third grade students learn about newspaper writing, the printing press and Knoxville’s first newspaper in this week’s virtual field trip with the Blount Mansion. This takes me back to COMM 100 days of college! Stories tonight on @wvlt at 4, 5, and 6. pic.twitter.com/fEAsWVLVuF — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) February 24, 2021

The students, like India Matthews, were able to write their own articles for the South Knox Gazette.

An article written by India Matthews. (South Knoxville Elementary)

And this one written by Joseph Jordan.

An article written by Joseph Jordan (South Knoxville Elementary)

How about this one from Sawyer Howard, who learned just how hard it was to make a newspaper.

An article written by Sawyer Howard. (South Knoxville Elementary)

Then there’s Briar Smith, who wrote about William Blount.

An article written by Briar Smith. (South Knoxville Elementary)

You can learn more about Blount Mansion’s field trip program here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.