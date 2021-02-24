Advertisement

Knoxville students learn newspaper writing 101

Some third graders from South Knoxville got to take a look behind the presses this week thanks to a virtual field trip.
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some third graders from South Knoxville got to take a look behind the presses this week thanks to a virtual field trip.

Students from South Knoxville Elementary got to learn about newspaper writing the printing press and Knoxville’s first newspaper this week thanks to the Blount Mansion.

Blount Mansion has offered virtual field trips for students, like the one WVLT News covered last week where students learned how to make butter.

The students, like India Matthews, were able to write their own articles for the South Knox Gazette.

An article written by India Matthews.
An article written by India Matthews.(South Knoxville Elementary)

And this one written by Joseph Jordan.

An article written by Joseph Jordan
An article written by Joseph Jordan(South Knoxville Elementary)

How about this one from Sawyer Howard, who learned just how hard it was to make a newspaper.

An article written by Sawyer Howard.
An article written by Sawyer Howard.(South Knoxville Elementary)

Then there’s Briar Smith, who wrote about William Blount.

An article written by Briar Smith.
An article written by Briar Smith.(South Knoxville Elementary)

You can learn more about Blount Mansion’s field trip program here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion
Lady Vols kneel in Thompson-Boling Arena
Don’t let college athletes kneel, Tennessee Senators urge state schools

Latest News

Cades Cove Loop Road will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures...
GSMNP plans 428 acre prescribed burn at Cades Cove for Monday
Man shot multiple times in South Knoxville
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
SKE students learn the history of newspaper writing
SKE learns the history of newspaper writing