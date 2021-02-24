Kroger to administer COVID-19 vaccine at Tennessee pharmacies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger Health announced it has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine through its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan.

Kroger will begin administering the vaccine in its 115 pharmacies across Tennessee in accordance with the state and local health department’s rollout plan.

“We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Jeremy Crain, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Nashville division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through the launch of our new scheduling took and COVID Help Line, Kroger is doing everything it can to ensure our communities have access to the vaccine as it becomes available. The company recently announced a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended dose when it becomes available to them through the appropriate phase guideline.”

Kroger Health said it will support the phased approach for Tennessee which is now in phase 1B.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 866-211-5320.

