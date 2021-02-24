Man shot multiple times in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment complex in Montgomery Village Wednesday afternoon.

KPD said officers responded to the 1100 block of Daylily Drive February 24 for reports of a person shot. They found the victim outside the complex, and he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is still not known and there are no suspects.

