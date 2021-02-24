Advertisement

Man shot multiple times in South Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment complex in Montgomery Village Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment complex in Montgomery Village Wednesday afternoon.

KPD said officers responded to the 1100 block of Daylily Drive February 24 for reports of a person shot. They found the victim outside the complex, and he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is still not known and there are no suspects.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion
Lady Vols kneel in Thompson-Boling Arena
Don’t let college athletes kneel, Tennessee Senators urge state schools

Latest News

Cades Cove Loop Road will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures...
GSMNP plans 428 acre prescribed burn at Cades Cove for Monday
Some third graders from South Knoxville got to take a look behind the presses this week thanks...
Knoxville students learn newspaper writing 101
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
SKE students learn the history of newspaper writing
SKE learns the history of newspaper writing