MAPCO will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -MAPCO is offering paid time off to employees when they get their vaccine doses.

According to a release, the convenience store chain says the program impacts the lives of MAPCO’s 3,200+ dedicated workforce across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi and ties back to MAPCO’s mission to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the communities it serves.

The store chain announced upon completion of both COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to time off, hourly team members will receive eight hours of pay and salaried team members will receive eight hours added to their paid time off allotment.

