Mayor Jacobs discusses pandemic impact with owners of first black-owned business on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sat down with James and Pamela Brown, owners of Mr. Cool’s Complete Auto Care Operations, the first black-owned business to open on Kingston Pike, as part of his small business series.

The business that opened in 2002, features a collision center and an air condition and transmission center.

“We do pretty much everything – motors, transmissions, you name it,” said Mr. Brown. “Anything people can’t do, we do it.”

During the interview, Jacobs and the Brown’s discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their families and employees. They also discussed, the evolution of the auto mechanics industry and the potential struggles of operating a minority-owned business.

“We try to override that by doing a good job on people’s cars,” Mr. Brown said. “So, if they have a problem with your color or your skin, we make the car so right that they have no choice but to come back to us. That’s what we do. People go by what we do.”

Mayor Jacobs said, “If we could relate to each other more on that than the group identity we’d all be better off.”

The business owners also stressed the importance of bringing trade programs back to high schools.

“If they had mechanics in high school it would introduce kids to a lot more,” Brown said. “A lot of kids nowadays don’t know how to change a tire or if the car runs hot – don’t drive it, shut it down.”

Watch the full conversation below:

