Advertisement

New Tennessee State Library and Archives to open in April

A Tennessee official says the new State Library and Archives building is set to open in April.
A Tennessee official says the new State Library and Archives building is set to open in April.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee official says the new State Library and Archives building is set to open in April.

State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherill told a state Senate panel Tuesday that the ribbon cutting for the facility in Nashville will take place April 12.

He said the state is in the process of moving its collections and staff there. Work began in 2005 on the $123.8 million project and a groundbreaking took place in late 2017.

The current 1950s era building sits directly west of the state Capitol. The new building is located just outside downtown on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion
Lady Vols kneel in Thompson-Boling Arena
Don’t let college athletes kneel, Tennessee Senators urge state schools

Latest News

The finding comes after the Department of Health launched an investigation over the weekend...
Tennessee: 2,400 doses went to waste in Shelby County
Investigators said there was no prior history of violence or law enforcement calls to the...
Deaths of family of 4 in West Tennessee under investigation
Kentucky Kingdom
Kentucky Kingdom sold to company that operates Dollywood
A bill allowing the state to waive the overpayment of some pandemic-related unemployment claims...
Bill seeks to help people asked to return unemployment money