One more warmer day, rounds of rain ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re loving the taste of spring, rack up as much time outside as possible today! We have a weak front moving through tonight, then a string of rainy days build up to flooding risks and a couple of WVLT First Alert days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning was closer to “normal”, with a low of 36 in Knoxville and Morristown, but down to 28 in Middlesboro and 30 in Athens.

It’s a beautiful, sunny and warmer day! We’re topping out near 70 degrees. (That’s 15 degrees above average.) The winds also crank up, from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

This evening a few clouds creep in and a stray shower is possible. We’ll have scattered but light rain, 40% coverage, throughout the night. This winds down to spotty showers by the morning hours. The low will be around 41 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday gets back to the sunshine, but also the 50s. We’ll top out around 58 degrees, after that weak front moved through. The breeze will also be cooler, with a shift to a Northerly wind up to 10 mph for Thursday. Still, enjoy the clear afternoon.

Clouds and showers increase Friday, then it becomes rainy at times. Friday’s high is closer to 50 degrees. As of now, it’s rainier through early Saturday, then back to scattered showers for Saturday, with a high in the upper 50s.

Heavy downpours start trailing through our area Saturday night through Monday! The bands of heavier rain are moving through different parts of our area at times during this WVLT First Alert time period. That leaves us a chance to collect 3 to 5 inches of total rain, which can lead to runoff issues, isolated flooding, and some slides are possible since everything is pretty saturated.

Showers are looking to start tapering off Tuesday to Wednesday of next week.

WVLT News

Soggy days add up to risks from heavy rain. (WVLT)

