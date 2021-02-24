Order Girl Scout cookies on Grubhub starting Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will begin distributing cookies at drive-through locations, cookie booths and online orders through Grubhub.

Cookie booths will be held at businesses throughout the region and will follow health and safety guidelines to keep shoppers safe. To find the cookie booth closest to you, click here.

“We’re proud to see our Girl Scouts embrace change with courage and confidence as they find solutions to run their cookie businesses safely during a pandemic,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Our goal is to provide the community a variety of ways to safely purchase Girl Scout cookies and show its support for the development of young female entrepreneurs.”

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians’ local offices will host cookie booths seven days a week from Feb. 26 through March 21. The booths will be open 5-7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays.

People can place orders for pickup or delivery through Grubhub. The food delivery service will waive its fees so that troops receive 100% of the proceeds.

The local office, located at 1567 Downtown West Blvd. in Knoxville will serve as the location for all Grubhub pickup orders in the area.

“We’re grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees so that our community has another safe and easy way to order Girl Scout cookies without lowering proceeds for local troops,” Fugate said. “Those proceeds fund troop activities and support our mission to develop girls of courage, confidence and character that make the world a better place.”

