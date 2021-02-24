Pre-spring gardening ideas from UT Gardens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nancy Osborn would rather be planting something in her garden, weeding or pruning, whether the weather is sunny or not. She volunteers year-round at the University of Tennessee Gardens.

“Gardening probably does as much or more for me as it does for the people that just walk through and enjoy it,” said Osborn. “It’s good for the soul. You get outside you do something, you work, it’s good activity, it’s good physically for you.”

Osborn is one of dozens of volunteers that help Volunteer Coordinator Alice Clark keep the green space on the campus of UT Institute of Agriculture in top shape and even help with plant sales. “We have a very small staff, so we need volunteers to help us do things like we’re doing today, potting up trees and helping maintain areas in the garden.”

You can contact the gardens online to apply to be a volunteer.

Matthew Anderson volunteers while continuing his studies to earn an advanced degree in agriculture leadership. “It’s fun learning things. I get to see new species of the cultivars of dogwoods.” He turned out to help pot dogwood trees that will be saved for a fall plant sale.

Volunteers sometimes help Horticulturist Holly Jones tend to things in the kitchen garden, where collard greens have been growing all winter and she is planting spinach in late February. Jones said pre-spring gardening chores for your home can include:

-testing soil for nutrient levels

-weeding

-mulching

-pruning bushes

-planting kale, spinach, lettuce

UT has an online list of monthly garden tasks for serious gardeners to follow.

One tip for planting seeds, from Horticulturist Holly Jones: “Most seeds will benefit from being soaked anywhere from 8 hours to 24 hours before you put them out.”

This year’s Spring Spectacular Plant Sale to support UT Gardens is online starting in late March, with curbside pickup on April 9-10.

