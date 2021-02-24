Projects underway at Dollywood ahead of opening

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Numerous projects are underway to give you more space when moving around Dollywood, better coaster rides, live entertainment, more music and a better master crafters experience. Yes! That’s a lot of changes in a year coming during the worst economic year of many.

It’s not every day you see a large crane move through Dollywood. Usually, it would mean a large new construction project like a new coaster, themed area or resort. But this year it’s needed for other reasons. It’s all about movement and space. Creating wider paths for you to move around and relaxation areas for food.

President, Eugene Naughton, said these are projects that were needed on the park even without a pandemic.

“It’s not just about COVID, but I think that what’s one of the things that’s probably going to be staying with us is the need for space,” said Naughton. “The safety protocols that we built not only for Dollywood parks and resorts but helps pour into the whole state of Tennessee. I feel very strong that we’re ready to have you come back and visit safely.”

Yes, construction means moving things around. The blacksmith shop has been torn down to make way for a food pavilion to enjoy the Hickory House favorites! Don’t worry, the new shop is bigger and now you can “Make Your Own Knife!”

Construction underway at Dollywood (WVLT)

There’s also more space at ‘Dogs & Taters’ where a building was removed to make way for more family seating. That also comes with a brand new experience at The Back Porch Theater that reminds you of Dolly’s quote last spring, “Brighter Days Are Ahead.”

“Even our long-time guests may not notice, initially, but they’ll feel it. And that’s what this is about. It’s about creating an environment in which they feel comfortable. And, you know, a lot of our guests tell us coming to Dollywood is like coming home to them,” said Pete Owens, at Dollywood.

Dollywood opens in just two weeks, and the business is hiring. Their next job fair is Saturday and they say they’re really looking for people who can work in their foods program!

