Sevierville’s Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass postponed for 2021

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass has been postponed.

The event welcomes BBQ cook teams, judges and bluegrass entertainers from across the country. The festival was scheduled to take place on May 14-15.

“After much work and planning, we have come to the conclusion that because of the limitations caused by COVID-19 we simply won’t be able to produce an event at the level our guests, sponsors, and stakeholders have come to expect,” says Sevierville Chamber of Commerce CEO Brenda McCroskey. “For that reason, we will not be moving forward with this year’s Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass event.”

The Chamber of Commerce has not announced a new date for the event.

