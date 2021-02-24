“Shocked, heartbroken, hurt:” Chris Blue reacts to Knoxville violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A string of killings in Knoxville in early 2021, including three teen lives lost from Austin-East Magnet High School, has rocked the community. It has also touched the heart of a young man who got his education in Knoxville and now leads others in worship while inspiring millions through his musical platform. Chris Blue said his first thoughts after hearing of the increased violence in Knoxville were “Shocked, heartbroken, hurt!”

Upon hearing of the dangerous pattern emerging, Blue said, “something very, very ugly and something that we need to stop right now.”

Blue still calls Knoxville home after winning ‘The Voice’ and launching a professional music career. Family and community connections are important to him. “Although I didn’t attend Austin-East, a lot of my friends that I call friends and a lot more like family today attended Austin-East.”

Blue’s continued role as a church worship leader is evident in his message to any young people going through hard times or even being tempted to go down a path that could lead to violence. “What I say to young people today that want to do something with their life: The number one thing that I truly believe in is keeping God in your life. That’s what worked for me. Having a firm foundation and being able to attach yourself to core values help keep you in alignment. It automates your decision-making. And so when you’re tempted to go out and do something that you wouldn’t necessarily do, those core values help you. They help direct you where you should go and how you should navigate through life.”

Even while in the spotlight with new musical works going public, Blue seems determined to stick with his core values, letting messages of overcoming difficulties and uplifting others shine through. When asked what message he hopes people get from his song “Back 2 The Future,” Blue explained, “You are loved. You are special. You are someone, no matter who you are. Right. So no matter what your situation is, keep fighting, because eventually, you will end up where you want to be.”

He recently shot a new music video for the next musical release, called “Moon.” Blue said, “So excited about it! Back 2 The Future was more so my introduction. Moon is gonna be, I really wanted to open up my life, open up my heart. So, you’ll see a combination of reality, religion, just real-life stuff.”

Blue is active on social media, releasing snippets and songs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Real life includes an expanding family with a baby girl on the way this spring for Blue and his wife. “She’s not even here yet and it’s changing everything, everything.”

In the meantime, the man and musician shares this heartfelt advice for any young people struggling right now. “Just hold on, hold on. It will get better.”

