Two arrested after firing shots at Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputies during 4-county chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sherriff’s Office said two people are in custody after reportedly firing shots early Wednesday morning at an officer.

According to a release, officials said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer on Kingston Pike at 2:27 am. KCSO said the vehicle failed to stop for the officer and almost immediately shots were fired at the officer.

Officers began to chase the vehicle, KCSO said. The pursuit continued through Knox County, Sevier, Jefferson and Hamblen Counties.

Danny Kevin Chavis, 55, and Paige Nicole Nicholson, 38, were taken into custody at 3:04 am, according to KCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

