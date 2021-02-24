Single-lane closures, traffic delays on Newfound Gap Road due to construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced a paving project is set to begin on Newfound Gap Road this week.

The project will take place along an 8-mile section of the roadway from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2021.

Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road can expect weekday, single-lane closures and traffic delays through June 15 and again from August 16 through September 30.

Lane closures will take place from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Fridays. The lane closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car to lead traffic through work zones. Some parking areas and pull-offs will be closed intermittently.

No daytime lane closures will be allowed on weekends, holidays, the week before and after the Easter holiday, summer season, or the month of October.

