Sun for now, but not lasting much longer!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sun is here but it’s about to turn cloudy. Long story short: enjoy the incredible teaser of spring the rest of Wednesday and later Thursday. Cooler temps are on the way, leading into five soggy and rainy days.

The rainy pattern finally breaks late next Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The warmest day (and evening) of 2021 is here! We hit 70° for the first time in 94 days. While there is heavy rain on the way, it’s dry and hazy for now. Technically, a few of our western counties are in the lowest category of drought (though it’s an odd calculation) and we have a 2.41″ deficit in rain this season. The last few days, we’ve actually had wildfires near Pellissippi Parkway and Karns. On Thursday, a prescribed fire is scheduled for the Cades Cove area.

We’re very mild tonight, perfect for grilling or ice cream, basically anything that’s outside. We only fall to the middle 40s tonight, with a few sprinkles. Most of those rarer raindrops are near Monticello and Williamsburg, Kentucky, and also the higher foothills of the Smoky Mountains on Thursday morning. No big deal, though.

The sun comes back out in a hurry on Thursday! We’re cooler with a north wind behind the ‘front.’ Highs are now well shy of 60°.

The heavier bands of rain are slightly delayed, but they’re on the way Friday afternoon. From Friday into Saturday, we have half-an-inch to 1″ of showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

The WVLT FIRST ALERT days are Sunday and Monday. The rain is especially heavy these two days and there won’t be a whole lot of breaks in the showers. We’ll keep our eyes on river levels as you keep your eyes on the road; ponding is the biggest issue.

All told, we still expect 3-5″ of rain, from Friday through early Tuesday.

The soggy pattern that lasts those five days will finally begin to crumble by late next Tuesday. Oftentimes, though, these stationary patterns can stay locked in a couple extra days, so don’t put away the rain gear quite yet.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Soggy days add up to risks from heavy rain. (WVLT)

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.