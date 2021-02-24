TDOT launches plan for pothole repair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has launched a plan to repair potholes across the state.

According to TDOT, last week’s winter storm created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways in middle and west Tennessee.

Officials said the massive repair effort will use all available manpower to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible.

Multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks, but officials said it may be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made. Drivers are warned to be prepared for short-term traffic delays during these repair operations.

Drivers can alert TDOT to potholes online.

