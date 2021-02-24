Advertisement

TDOT launches plan for pothole repair

Officials said the massive repair effort will use all available manpower to repair the damaged...
Officials said the massive repair effort will use all available manpower to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible.(Justin Earley)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has launched a plan to repair potholes across the state.

According to TDOT, last week’s winter storm created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways in middle and west Tennessee.

Officials said the massive repair effort will use all available manpower to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible.

Multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks, but officials said it may be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made. Drivers are warned to be prepared for short-term traffic delays during these repair operations.

Drivers can alert TDOT to potholes online.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion
Lady Vols kneel in Thompson-Boling Arena
Don’t let college athletes kneel, Tennessee Senators urge state schools

Latest News

The school said the reason for the transition is to allow all teachers and staff that want to...
Anderson Co. Schools transition to virtual learning Friday to allow staff to be vaccinated
Genesis Women's Shelter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle donate new roof to Texas women’s shelter damaged in storm
Fatality confirmed at Nyrstar mine
26-year-old man killed in East Tennessee mine incident
Tennessee to change nursing home visitation guidelines