Advertisement

Tennessee bill to eliminate early voting and machines is withdrawn

Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
Senator Janice Bowling pulled the bill Tuesday, expressing concern for election security.(Jake Brasil)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bill proposed by Tennessee lawmakers to eliminate early voting and abolish voting machines is now being withdrawn.

The bill aimed to make hand-marked, watermarked paper ballots the single way to cast a vote. The bill passed the first and second consideration and was headed to the State and Local Government Committee.

Senator Janice Bowling pulled the bill Tuesday, expressing concern for election security.

Other lawmakers said while the bill is being withdrawn there is room for discussion regarding a paper trail.

Senator Frank Niceley and Rep. Susan Lynn recently introduced a bill to fingerprint all voters, the latest in election-related laws.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Deer with congenital condition causes hair growth over eyes
Deer with hairy eyeballs discovered in Farragut
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating potential threat to high school
In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, Southern Baptist Convention...
Southern Baptists oust 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusion
Lady Vols kneel in Thompson-Boling Arena
Don’t let college athletes kneel, Tennessee Senators urge state schools

Latest News

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office
Human remains discovered inside burned vehicle in Hawkins Co.
One more warmer, sunny day.
One more warmer day, rounds of rain ahead
The business that opened in 2002, features a collision center and an air condition and...
Mayor Jacobs discusses pandemic impact with owners of first black-owned business on Kingston Pike
Police said Ivey also had an outstanding warrant in Blount County.
Knoxville man accused of burglarizing cars, stealing guns