Tennessee bill to eliminate early voting and machines is withdrawn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bill proposed by Tennessee lawmakers to eliminate early voting and abolish voting machines is now being withdrawn.

The bill aimed to make hand-marked, watermarked paper ballots the single way to cast a vote. The bill passed the first and second consideration and was headed to the State and Local Government Committee.

Senator Janice Bowling pulled the bill Tuesday, expressing concern for election security.

Other lawmakers said while the bill is being withdrawn there is room for discussion regarding a paper trail.

Senator Frank Niceley and Rep. Susan Lynn recently introduced a bill to fingerprint all voters, the latest in election-related laws.

