Texas man charged with aggravated assault of a 7-week-old child

According to officials, a Texas man signed a written statement, admitting to the abuse of a 7-week-old child.
Santiago Espinal-Orduna, 27, of Lubbock
Santiago Espinal-Orduna, 27, of Lubbock(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (WVLT) -A Texas man has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon after his 7-week-old child was reported to have multiple injuries in September 2020.

KCBD reported, the indictment lists five counts, saying 27-year-old Santiago Espinal-Orduna caused the multiple injuries of the infant.

According to Lubbock police, on Sept. 14, 2020, officers received a call from a a detective with the Ft. Worth Police Department. The detective says he was called to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth on reports of an injured child. The child had multiple injuries, including a broken humerus and multiple fractures which were consistent with child abuse, he believed. The detective believes the child was abused in Lubbock and possible other cities.

KCBD reported, the child was flown from Knox County Hospital to Cooks for his injuries. Espinal-Orduna told police they live in Lubbock and went to visit his parents at their house in Knox City.

After further investigation, Espinal-Orduna signed a written statement, admitting to the abuse.

Espinal-Orduna is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $200,000. Has been in jail since Feb. 8, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via KCBD. All rights reserved.

