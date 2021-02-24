Texas native Matthew McConaughey announces ‘virtual benefit’ to aid Texans

LONGVIEW, Texas (WVLT) -Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Longview, Texas announced that he will be putting together a virtual benefit within the next two weeks to aid Texans who have been negatively impacted by the winter storm that blew through last week.

“Howdy, world. Howdy, America, and howdy to my home state of Texas,” McConaughey said in the video. “As you know, my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it has had in 70 years. It a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without the bare necessities.”

McConaughey in the video said, thankfully most of the power has been restored in Texas, but there are still many Texans who don’t have the necessities and are struggling to survive because of all the broken water lines.

The actor and his wife Camila say they are working together with great organizations on the ground on behalf of their charity which is called the Just Keep Livin’ Texas Relief Fund.

McConaughey said he would get back to his fans with details about the pending virtual benefit. The benefit will directly aid the effort to rebuild Texas and help those people in need.

McConaughey said now is the perfect time to go check on their neighbors to see how they are doing.

“If you’re a have, please help the have-nots,” McConaughey said.

